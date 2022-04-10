PHOTOS: The grand opening of the William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum in Memorial Tower
Tags
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Spring Living Guide 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Report: LSU frat suspended for three semesters for hazing, kidnapping, assaulting new member
-
Activists, students hold protest in Free Speech Alley for Baton Rouge resident killed by police
-
LSU Football's spring practices get underway, quarterback competition has no end in sight
-
Opinion: Student Government needs better marketing, outreach strategies
-
Rapper Lil Baby booked to perform at LSU’s Groovin’ 2022 concert
-
PHOTOS: LSU Rugby defeats Tulane 89-0 for their senior game
-
LSU reopens Memorial Tower interior after four years, showcases new military museum
-
An in-depth look into President Tate's cybersecurity and military initiative
-
Opinion: LSU needs more gluten-free options, should expand Pure Eats station to 459 dining hall
-
LSU men’s tennis gets routed by Texas A&M, loses fourth of their last five
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 81%
- Feels Like: 65°
- Heat Index: 65°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:42:21 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:53 PM
- Dew Point: 59°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 83F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 49.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 48.8 feet on 04/22/2014. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Chance of Rain: 13%
Sunrise: 06:43:30 AM
Sunset: 07:29:15 PM
Humidity: 88%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:42:21 AM
Sunset: 07:29:53 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: SSE @ 17 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 69%
Sunrise: 06:41:12 AM
Sunset: 07:30:31 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SSE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 90%
Sunrise: 06:40:04 AM
Sunset: 07:31:09 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: S @ 19 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 46%
Sunrise: 06:38:57 AM
Sunset: 07:31:47 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 53%
Sunrise: 06:37:50 AM
Sunset: 07:32:25 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: SE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:36:44 AM
Sunset: 07:33:03 PM
Humidity: 71%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Mainly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.