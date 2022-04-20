Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY, MAY 04... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Wednesday, May 04. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 48.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 48.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 51.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 52.4 feet on 02/14/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&