The LSU Library is often disparaged because of its poor conditions, and the Reveille has covered this extensively here, here and here.
I wouldn’t disagree that the Library has its problems, but after exploring each floor, I have come to a greater appreciation of the building and its offerings.
First Floor
The first floor is home to large study areas with desks and computers throughout. CC’s Coffee House is also located on the first floor for those who need a little more energy to finish up their exam studies or homework assignments. And don’t forget about the book exchange; sometimes textbooks are even available.
Second Floor
The second floor is where one can start finding shelves full of books as well as additional study spaces. The service desk on the second floor is where students can check out books and even board games if you're looking to have some fun. The Carter Music Resource Center, which houses various music related books and items, is also on the second floor.
Third Floor
The Math Lab is on the Library’s third floor (students have their opinions on the Math Lab, but I have to include it). Beyond the Math Lab much of the third floor is dedicated to shelves of books (including various State reports) and quiet study spaces.
Fourth Floor
Everyone knows the fourth floor for its plastic tarps and garbage cans for water collection, but you should know there’s more to it. On its shelves a Welsh language book awaits an eager learner! (Only five of you will enjoy that fact, but I had to point it out.)
Basement
The basement is a mystery to me as a sign turned me away. Perhaps I will have to do a follow-up.