The Mississippi Riverfront is a popular destination and has plenty to explore. Take a look below to see what it has to offer.
PHOTOS: The Mississippi River
Reagan Cotten
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
Man-in-the-quad: How an LSU student is going viral on TikTok for man-on-the-street content
-
Football notebook: Updates from Brian Kelly as LSU enters tail end of spring practice
-
Opinion: Students with disabilities deserve a better testing facility than Johnston Hall
-
No. 1 vs. No. 1: How does LSU match up with Kentucky, the best team in RPI?
-
Louisiana House committee debates governor's proposed teachers' raises
-
Editorial Board: The Reveille condemns Loyola University's treatment of student reporter
-
'It was sweet,' but couldn’t last: A temporary flip phone convert's moment unplugged
-
No. 1 LSU baseball suffers fourth SEC loss to No. 6 South Carolina, 13-5
-
What is a confidential supporter? These LSU employees offer private help for sexual assault survivors
-
PHOTOS: The Mississippi River