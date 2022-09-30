PHOTOS: The nitty-gritty of student government
- Francis Dinh
-
- Updated
- Comments
Francis Dinh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
An LSU Greek Life mystery: fake names and potential entrapment?
-
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
-
Mid-City eats: Top 4 unique and affordable Baton Rouge restaurants near campus
-
Column: Kim Mulkey's silence on Britney Griner isn't the only skeleton in the closet
-
How does campus recover from Louisiana Saturday Night? Facility Services on preparing for, cleaning up after game day
-
'It's embarrassing': Students, Facility Services discuss lack of feminine trash cans around campus
-
Column: Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury shows how little the NFL cares about player safety
-
Opinion: On-campus markets are outrageously overpriced
-
Opinion: Mold, icy offices, broken elevator: Conditions for psychology grad students show deeper issues
-
What should the South do with its former plantations? LSU historians, students weigh in
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 35%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:57:45 AM
- Sunset: 06:51:21 PM
- Dew Point: 46°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High 84F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:45 AM
Sunset: 06:51:21 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Friday Night
A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:58:20 AM
Sunset: 06:50:08 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:58:55 AM
Sunset: 06:48:56 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:59:29 AM
Sunset: 06:47:43 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:00:05 AM
Sunset: 06:46:31 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:00:40 AM
Sunset: 06:45:19 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ENE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 07:01:16 AM
Sunset: 06:44:08 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 5 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.