The Barn Hill Preserve in Ethel, Louisiana, is an animal sanctuary home to several rescued and hand-reared exotic animals. The preserve hopes to educate the public about the wonders of the animal kingdom.
PHOTOS: The wildlife at Barn Hill Preserve
Tarun Kakarala
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of The Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
With LSU heading to the National Championship, take a look at Kim Mulkey's best outfits this season
-
Opinion: 'Lucky girl syndrome' is a tone-deaf fad that ignores privilege
-
Director of HBO's 'Katrina Babies' holds screening at LSU, 'Why wouldn’t anyone ask if we were okay?'
-
This Week In Baton Rouge: Cocktails & Sushi, Family Feud, Raising Canes
-
Angel Reese scores 34th double-double of season, breaking NCAA record
-
LSU wins national championship 102-85 in Kim Mulkey's second season in Baton Rouge
-
Letter from the Editor: The Reveille needs your support to continue providing substantive coverage
-
Merch, ice cream and student journalism: How to support the Reveille during fundraiser week
-
Louisiana lawmakers at odds over raising spending limit as legislative session nears
-
Opinion: Christian nationalism is alive and well in the Louisiana State Legislature