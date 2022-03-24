PHOTOS: Tigers Against Sexual Assault smash plates at 'Smashing Misconceptions' in Free Speech Plaza
- Dylan Borel
-
- Updated
- Comments
Dylan Borel
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Best of Campus 2022
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/themaglsu
Popular This Week
-
Sons of KKK member reflect on relationship with their late father: 'We never did really reconcile those differences'
-
LSU faculty preparing for fight against lawmakers eying changes to Louisiana tenure policies
-
LSU faculty representative bodies have been violating Louisiana's open meetings law for decades
-
Baton Rouge residents, LSU students buy affordable books in bulk at LSU Book Bazaar
-
The Rise and Fall of Will Wade: A legacy blossomed and withered by noise
-
Large tornado rips through New Orleans, killing one and destroying several homes
-
Quick Takes: Are you optimistic for progress or dreading what's to come this legislative session?
-
NOAA: Baton Rouge at risk of flooding, hail and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon
-
Opinion: Getting a career after college is often based on luck, not merit
-
Opinion: Online homework encourages procrastination, poor school-life balance
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 31%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 16 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 07:03:32 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:35 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. High 73F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High around 75F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 11... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Monday, April 11. * IMPACTS...At 54.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom land will be under water. Water approaches Angola farm land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 52.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 52.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting of 52.7 feet this afternoon. It will thenslowly fall. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, River traffic and industrial activity on the river side of the levees will be greatly affected. Navigational safety regulations will be strictly enforced. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 35.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM CDT Thursday was 35.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to continue to slowly fall. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.6 feet on 03/12/1989. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:03:32 AM
Sunset: 07:18:35 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:02:20 AM
Sunset: 07:19:12 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: WNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 07:01:08 AM
Sunset: 07:19:49 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:59:56 AM
Sunset: 07:20:26 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:58:44 AM
Sunset: 07:21:03 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 06:57:32 AM
Sunset: 07:21:40 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 06:56:21 AM
Sunset: 07:22:17 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: S @ 22 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.