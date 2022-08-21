Today

Some early morning breaks in the overcast, otherwise cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.