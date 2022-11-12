PHOTOS: Women's basketball wins 111-41 over Mississippi Valley State
- Karli Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Karli Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Latest Edition of The Reveille
Popular This Week
-
Lack of rain and low Mississippi River water levels could negatively impact Louisiana seafood industry
-
The Reveille Sports Staff makes its predictions for LSU vs. Arkansas
-
Looking for a Saturday outing? Find handmade goods, support local causes at The Market at the Oasis
-
Pressure is privilege: Mason Taylor leads LSU's take of the Tide in overtime
-
LSU Football Recruiting: LSU slowly gaining ground for cornerbacks Desmond Ricks and Javien Toviano
-
A game for the ages: LSU defeats Alabama in front of raucous Tiger Stadium crowd
-
Quick hits: LSU football defeats Arkansas in Fayetteville 13-10
-
Column: The 2011 Battle for the Golden Boot posed the highest stakes of the rivalry's history
-
Hog wild: A look at the Arkansas offense and how LSU can stop it
-
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 71%
- Feels Like: 43°
- Heat Index: 48°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 43°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:27:58 AM
- Sunset: 05:09:42 PM
- Dew Point: 39°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High near 60F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds near 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas and Lake Borgne. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:27:58 AM
Sunset: 05:09:42 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:28:48 AM
Sunset: 05:09:09 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: NNE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 76%
Sunrise: 06:29:39 AM
Sunset: 05:08:37 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: E @ 12 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. E winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:30:29 AM
Sunset: 05:08:07 PM
Humidity: 80%
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:31:19 AM
Sunset: 05:07:38 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: N @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:32:10 AM
Sunset: 05:07:11 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: N @ 8 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies later at night. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:33:01 AM
Sunset: 05:06:46 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: NNE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.