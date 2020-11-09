PHOTOS: Women's Rights Pro-Choice Protest
- Jalen Hinton
-
- Updated
Jalen Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
LATEST EDITION
For past issues, visit: www.issuu.com/thedailyreveille
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Popular This Week
-
Shooting at apartment complex near LSU early Sunday morning leaves one dead, another wounded
-
Wrongful Conviction Clinic coming to LSU Law Center
-
Opinion: Learn to cook on campus for nutritional, mental health benefits
-
LSU men's golf tied for 13th after round one of Jerry Pate Intercollegiate
-
Quick Takes: Will we ever go 'back to normal' after this year?
-
New DNA evidence leads scientists to believe Jack the Ripper’s identity is finally revealed 131 years later
-
Local vacant building to be transformed into arts center
-
Rev Rank: Trey Songz’s “Back Home” album hits different after a few listens
-
Let’s Hear it for the Students: Favorite Fall Drink
-
LSU gains commitment from Derrick Davis Jr., 2021's No. 2 safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Right Now
- Humidity: 94%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:25:49 AM
- Sunset: 05:11:08 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High 82F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:25:49 AM
Sunset: 05:11:08 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:26:39 AM
Sunset: 05:10:31 PM
Humidity: 79%
Wind: E @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:27:28 AM
Sunset: 05:09:55 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: N @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:28:18 AM
Sunset: 05:09:21 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:29:08 AM
Sunset: 05:08:49 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:29:58 AM
Sunset: 05:08:18 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: SE @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 06:30:49 AM
Sunset: 05:07:48 PM
Humidity: 69%
Wind: W @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.