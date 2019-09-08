9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

People talking and posing by the Fillmore sign at the Lizzo concert at the Fillmore New Orleans on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo smiling at fans cheering her on at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo smiling at fans cheering her on at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

The crowd cheering on Lizzo at the Lizzo concert at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

The crowd cheering on Lizzo at the Lizzo concert at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
9/7/19 Lizzo Concert

Lizzo performing at the Fillmore New Orleans on Canal Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Tags

Load comments