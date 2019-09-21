PHOTOS: Smoker's Alley, The Breakfast Club of LSU Every day, multiple students of different backgrounds come together and sit in the quad between classes to sit around, chill out, and get their fix for nicotine. Here are those people. Abe Benjamin Caplan Author email Sep 21, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Close 1 of 14 Jay Dornier a Sophomore, French Major puffs on a Joe in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Morgen Growden a Junior majoring in Painting and Drawing tries to make a point to a peer in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Victor Graude a Junior majoring in English gazes upon his peers in the Quad on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Quad members participating in friendly banter in the Quad on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Children of the Quad chill, talk and smoke on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in the Quad. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kade Spedal a freshman majoring in Mechanical Engineering sitting in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Emily Gaffney, a Junior in Manship School of Mass Communications listens and participates in multiple conversations in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Carleigh Combs, an anthropology student, pulls up to the Quad on her bike on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Carleigh Combs, an anthropology student, pulls up to the Quad on her bike on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Danie Palmer, a Senior majoring in Animal Sciences looks on while enjoying a cig in the Quad on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Alyssa Rooks a "Super Senior" studying Psychology listens to the conversations around her on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kevin Spell, a Junior Music Major caught playing on his phone while sitting in the Quad on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Morgen Growden strikes a pose in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Victor Gaude a Junior, English Major looks onward in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save PHOTOS: Smoker's Alley: The Breakfast Club of LSU 1 of 14 Jay Dornier a Sophomore, French Major puffs on a Joe in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Morgen Growden a Junior majoring in Painting and Drawing tries to make a point to a peer in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 Ben Caplan Victor Graude a Junior majoring in English gazes upon his peers in the Quad on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Ben Caplan Quad members participating in friendly banter in the Quad on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Ben Caplan The Children of the Quad chill, talk and smoke on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 in the Quad. Ben Caplan Kade Spedal a freshman majoring in Mechanical Engineering sitting in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Ben Caplan Emily Gaffney, a Junior in Manship School of Mass Communications listens and participates in multiple conversations in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Ben Caplan Carleigh Combs, an anthropology student, pulls up to the Quad on her bike on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 Ben Caplan Carleigh Combs, an anthropology student, pulls up to the Quad on her bike on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 Ben Caplan Danie Palmer, a Senior majoring in Animal Sciences looks on while enjoying a cig in the Quad on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Alyssa Rooks a "Super Senior" studying Psychology listens to the conversations around her on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Kevin Spell, a Junior Music Major caught playing on his phone while sitting in the Quad on Thursday Sept. 19, 2019. Ben Caplan Morgen Growden strikes a pose in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 Ben Caplan Victor Gaude a Junior, English Major looks onward in the Quad on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Ben Caplan Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Abe Benjamin Caplan Author email Follow Abe Benjamin Caplan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Reveille e-newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. LSU Reveille News Update Twice-weekly updates on the latest newsat LSUReveille.com. Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by lsureveille Popular this week Loading crossword puzzle. One moment please. This Week in Print: Listen Now: 91.1 KLSU Start Streaming