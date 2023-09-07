The Huey P. Long Field House is once again open for LSU students and faculty. The renovations make a once run-down building into a sight to see on campus. It mixes modern touches with originals details. Check out the entire process that took the Field House from dilapidated to a delight to see.

The run-down Field House

Prior to the renovation beginning, the Huey P. Long Field House was in ruins

Field House under construction

As the renovations occurred, the construction's projected finish date was pushed back.

Field House opens after renovations

The Field House opened during the Fall 2023 semester. 

