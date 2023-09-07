The Huey P. Long Field House is once again open for LSU students and faculty. The renovations make a once run-down building into a sight to see on campus. It mixes
Prior to the renovation beginning, the Huey P. Long Field House was in
. ruins
The old swimming pool sits empty Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mills
An old ball lays in moss Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mills
Old pool instructions hide behind a piece of wood Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mills
The old swimming pool rests Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mills
The construction site sits Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
The door that leads into the swimming pool hangs open Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
An electrical box sits open Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the field hockey rink at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
A LSU hockey sign decays off of the tile walls Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
An old Mike the Tiger logo sits painted on the hockey rink walls Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
The LSU hockey score bored hangs from the ceiling Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in the field hockey rink at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
The old LSU field hockey rink rests Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
A "Geaux Tigers" logo sits on a wall of the LSU field hockey rink Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
Broken glass hangs off a window Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
Old pool supplies cover the floors Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
The Huey P. Long Swimming Pool sign hangs Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
An Arkel Constructors and LSU sign hang from the gates Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in front of the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Abby Kibler
The dance studio sits empty Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mills
A Volvo excavator sits Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House that is currently under renovation on Field House Drive on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Mills
Field House under construction
As the renovations occurred, the construction's projected finish date was pushed back.
The recently added steel beam is in place Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, for the “new” portion of the Huey P. Long Field House restoration project on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
A arcade sits Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, within the under renovation Huey P. Long Field House on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Workers carry pipes to the renovation site Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Huey P. Long Field House on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
A worn Huey P. Long Field House sits Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Students walk by the Huey P. Long Field House Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, which began restoration in February on LSU's campus.
Francis Dinh
Construction equipment sits alongside the building on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
A new addition rises up on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Dirt and rubble sit near the old pool on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Tarps hang in the empty windows of the old pool on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Large chunks of concrete sit next to the old pool on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Scaffolding rises up next to the building on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Fencing blocks the boarded-up side entrances on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, of the Huey P. Long Field House on Field House Drive in Baton Rouge, La.
Matthew Perschall
Field House opens after renovations
during the Fall 2023 semester. opened
Flowers flourish on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in front of Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Students leave their classes on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
LSU students sit in the ballroom on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Remnants of the past remain on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
The sign sits on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Shade falls on the archways on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in front of Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Windows reach from floor to ceiling on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
The original tile fills the entryway on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Students run laps during class on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Grass fills what was once a pool on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten
Green grass fills the old pool area on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in the Huey P. Long Field House in Baton Rouge, La.
Reagan Cotten