Take a walk around just about any part of campus, and you'll find some sort of maintenance or construction in progress. 

Tower Drive

One of the most noticeable projects is on Tower Drive. Near Williams Hall and the Life Sciences building, laborers work in a trench running most of the block. Large pipes sit exposed as workers move around in their various sized excavators.

Lighting

Throughout campus new lamps pop up every few days. Starting over the summer, these lamps began showing up as part of a project to improve lighting and safety on campus.

Others

Additionally, a few holes are present in the Quad, part of Field House Drive sends up dust as vehicles pass by because of a layer of gravel on the road and  scaffolding remains around much of the Art and Design building.

