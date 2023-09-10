PHOTOS: LSU football defeats Grambling State 72-10 in home opener Erin Barker & Matthew Perschall Sep 10, 2023 Sep 10, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After looking through the photos, read the game recap here. PHOTOS: LSU football defeats Grambling State 72-10 in home opener The LSU football team walks into the tunnel on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker The LSU band spells out “LSU” on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football head coach Brian Kelly and his team walk out of the tunnel on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) catches a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall The LSU student section cheers on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU football’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior wide receiver Brain Thomas Jr. (11) high fives senior wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall The LSU cheerleaders run through the endzone with flags after a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU football’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker Tiger fans yell on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU cheerleaders run with flags on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football junior defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (18) attempts to block a pass on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) watches the ball into his hands on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall The LSU tiger band performs on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU football’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football sophomore wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (17) catches the ball for a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) attempts to leap over a defender on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) attempts to jump over Grambling defensive back Norey Johnson (14) on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker Mike the Tiger crowd surfs in the student section on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU football’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) catches the snap on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) smiles after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) celebrates a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football redshirt freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson runs toward the endzone on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win against Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Matthew Perschall LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) runs with the ball on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) falls as he is tackled on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football head coach Brian Kelly yells from the sideline on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football freshman running back Kaleb Jackson (28) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football freshman quarterback Rickie Collins (10) runs with the ball on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker The LSU football team kneels while Grambling State sophomore linebacker Jaquavis Richmond (49) gets taken from the field due to injury on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs with the ball and avoids a tackle on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) runs with the ball and avoids a tackle on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) avoids a tackle on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) avoids a tackle on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior running back Logan Diggs (3) runs with the ball on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to take a snap on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) catches the ball for a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Erin Barker LSU football sophomore quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws the ball on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU’s 72-10 win over Grambling State at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. 