As phase one of the University Lakes restoration project begins, the edges of the lakes appear dried and cracked.
PHOTOS: LSU lakes look dry and cracked as restoration process begins
Matthew Perschall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Latest Edition of the Reveille
STAY UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST CAMPUS NEWS. SIGN UP FOR THE REVEILLE ROARS E-NEWSLETTER AND BREAKING NEWS!
Popular This Week
-
A million wild hogs roam Louisiana. LSU just patented a bait to kill them
-
Hundreds of wildfires burn in Louisiana: 'No guarenteed relief in sight'
-
Road near LSU Lakes caves in, will be closed for days
-
LSU power outage sets the stage for Metro Council questioning of Entergy
-
Subbing in: How will LSU volleyball replace its unexpected hole at libero?
-
LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith suspended by NCAA for season opener against Florida State
-
LSU changes academic calendar after power outage closure
-
Power restored to LSU's campus following outage; classes canceled
-
Back-to-school style guide: 5 cute, comfy looks to help you stand out in class
-
Football Notebook: LSU begins preparation for season opener versus Florida State