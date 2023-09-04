PHOTOS: LSU football falls to Florida State 45-24 Erin Barker Erin Barker Author email Sep 4, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After viewing the game photos, read the breakdown here. PHOTOS: LSU football falls to Florida State 45-24 LSU football head coach Brian Kelly walks onto the field on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. Erin Barker Mike the Tiger looks out onto the field on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. Erin Barker The LSU Tiger Band performs on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU’s 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. The LSU football team warms up on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

The LSU football team walks back to the locker room on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs onto the field before the start of the game on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, against Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

Mike the Tiger runs out with the LSU football team on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, before LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

An LSU football helmet sits on the side on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

An LSU fan cheers on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. LSU football sophomore placekicker Damian Ramos (34) kicks a field goal on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU cheerleaders and Mike the Tiger run with the flags after an LSU touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) prepares to take a snap on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football junior cornerback Duce Chestnut (22) intercepts the ball on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

The LSU and Florida State football teams line up for a snap on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) attempts to run through Florida State's defense on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior running back Noah Cain (21) scores a touchdown on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) gets tackled by Florida State redshirt senior linebacker (4) on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) runs with the ball on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. LSU sophomore tight end Mason Taylor (86) runs with the ball on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior wide receiver Gregory Clayton Jr. (80) catches the ball on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl.

LSU football senior quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2023, during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fl. Erin Barker 