Around LSU's campus various projects are in the works. Some are nearly complete while others are still underway.

French House

Fencing around the French House walkways and lawn are gone. The construction is mostly done with only some rocks and barricades left to pick up. The new pathways can now be utilized, and new landscaping is in place.

The Quad

Much of the Quad has fencing around it, and the ground is torn up. Piping is exposed in the trenches.

Tower Drive

Tower Drive near Williams Hall remains torn up. The temporary walking paths are still in place outside of the Frey Computing Services Center.

Field House Drive

Large portions of Field House Drive are under construction.

Huey P. Long Field House

The Huey P. Long Field House looks complete from the outside. Fencing no longer sits in front of the facility.

Additional Work

A section of walkway near Allen Hall and Lockett Hall has been converted into a driving path to connect the two parking lots in the area.

Lamppost bases have sprung up around campus as part of an initiative to improving campus lighting.