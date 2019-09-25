Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, announced on Tuesday that Congress is launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.
"The President must be held accountable. No one is above the law," Pelosi said while announcing the impeachment inquiry.
Only minutes after, Trump let loose a train of consecutive tweets reflecting his feelings towards the impeachment inquiry.
The inquiry was sparked by President Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, currently referred to as the “whistleblower controversy.” A “whistleblower” reported that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden. While the rough transcript of the call does show Trump asking Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son; there is no evidence of wrongdoing by either party, according to CNN.
"That call was perfect. It couldn't have been nicer," Trump told reporters outside the United Nations Headquarters yesterday.
According to The Washington Post, Trump told his acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to put a hold on $400 dollars towards military aid to Ukraine a week before the call took place. News of the President’s order to withhold military aid to Ukraine triggered many questions and speculation from both sides of the political spectrum.
When asked if he put a hold on millions in aid to Ukraine Trump responded by saying, “Those funds were paid. They were fully paid.”
The president referred to the possibility of impeachment as both “ridiculous” and a “witch hunt” when asked about the situation on Tuesday as he entered the UN Headquarters.
Although Democrats have long sought out President Trump’s impeachment, the call that set this inquiry into motion may just be the straw that broke the camel’s back.
In a statement, LSU College Democrats’ secretary Emanuel Lain expressed the club's support for the impending impeachment inquiry.
“The College Democrats of LSU absolutely support the impeachment inquiry and has felt this way since the Mueller Report laid out the many impeachable offenses this President has committed such as obstruction of justice and many others," Lain said in a statement. "The new information regarding the President pressuring Ukraine to investigate his political rival while holding up already Congressional appropriated aid only bolsters our belief that he must be impeached.”
While a vast number of Democrats agree with the advancement of an impeachment inquiry against Trump, many Republicans don’t share the same opinion. Senate Republicans have questioned both the validity and credibility behind the whistleblower controversy.
"Is it a whistleblower or is it a leaker, I don't know which," said Republican Senator John Cornyn.
According to LSU Political Science Professor James Stoner, this is the fourth impeachment inquiry in America’s history.
“Impeachment is set up to hold officers accountable between elections and it would have as its consequence removal from office due to treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors," Stoner said.
Stoner noted the impeachment inquiry against President Trump lies in the ball house of the vaguer charge of misdemeanor. However, Stoner also mentioned that this impeachment inquiry seems to be motivated by sharp political differences and political animus.
If the inquiry were to progress to an impeachment trial, it would behave similar to a judicial trial. However, in an impeachment trial, the trial would be held in front of the legislature. The accusation is made by the House of Representatives instead of an attorney, and the verdict would be decided by the Senate rather than a jury.
Unlike the House of Representatives, the Senate is currently controlled by Republicans, which Stoner said will make impeachment unlikely at this point.
“It seems to me unlikely that more than a single Republican would vote to impeachment President Trump unless serious crime is was uncovered,” Stoner said. “It’s a high stakes game when the removal of the president is on the table.”
The Reveille also reached out to the College Republicans of LSU for a statement regarding yesterday's impeachment inquiry announcement. College Republicans of LSU did not respond to requests for comment.