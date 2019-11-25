Last week, Troy Blanchard was named Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences. Blanchard previously served as interim dean and administrative dean and remains a professor of sociology.
LSU President F. Alexander King lauded Blanchard’s accomplishments as an administrator in a statement announcing his promotion.
“He [Blanchard] has been widely recognized for his groundbreaking sociology and public policy research, which secured more than $4.5 million in funding to LSU," King said. "His leadership has delivered tremendous growth for LSU in research, student success, faculty advancement and fundraising, and I know that he will continue to do great things for our university in the future.”
Blanchard attended LSU for both his undergraduate career and for his Ph.D. Blanchard attributes his success as a professor and administrator to his mentors in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.
“My undergraduate faculty mentors convinced me that I had the potential to succeed at LSU and in my career," Blanchard said. "While they were game-changers, they are not unique. What they did for me is what every HSS faculty and staff member does everyday for our students.”
Blanchard has been involved in many University efforts, in both research and fundraising. He was part of a research team that studied the effects of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill on coastal populations by measuring resident stress levels.
Blanchard also helped found the Louisiana Population Estimates program, which estimates population sizes across Louisiana, and he has worked to promote the Fierce for the Future Campaign, which is the largest higher-eduction fundraising campaign in Louisiana history.
As for future endeavors for the HSS College, Blanchard said he is committed to further improving its best qualities.
“My primary objectives as dean include growing student enrollments in our college, supporting research efforts of our faculty, ensuring the success of our students, and building a sense of community among our faculty, staff and students,” Blanchard said.
Blanchard said the rapid growth of the HSS College student body in the last two years bodes well for the future.
“I am incredibly grateful for the support of the LSU community and our many key partners across the university,” Blanchard said. “I take enormous pride in knowing that our college is leading the way for the next chapter of our university's rich history and advancing the state of Louisiana.”