Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.