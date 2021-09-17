27 students were unenrolled from LSU following today’s deadline to submit COVID entry protocols, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said.
Students were told to submit either proof of vaccination or a recent negative test to attend LSU this fall. After several notifications, LSU emailed 78 students saying they were unenrolled from their classes. Those students had to comply with the Entry Test Requirement by Friday at 4 p.m. to remain at LSU.
Fifty-one students submitted proper materials by the deadline. The 27 that did not have been removed from the LSU community and will no longer be taking classes.
The following email was sent to the students who did not comply: