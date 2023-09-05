Louisiana has faced unusually high temperatures this summer, leaving at least 32 people dead since June 1 and thousands more in emergency departments.
Those numbers have already shattered the annual average for heat-related deaths and illnesses established by a decade of data in a 2023 analysis by the Louisiana Department of Health.
In an average year, the analysis found, 10 people in Louisiana die and 2,700 visit emergency rooms due to heat-related causes.
This year has far exceeded those norms. Since April 1, 5,526 people have landed in emergency departments from the sweltering temperatures.
Dr. Alicia Van Doren, a physician working on tracking heat injuries and deaths, told the Louisiana Illuminator she attributes the high numbers to record-temperatures driven by climate change.
“It truly is a public health problem,” Van Doren told the Illuminator.
And though the numbers are high, “all of this is an undercount,” she said. Heat exposure isn't always documented in medical charts or death records.
The health department has an online tracker for heat-related death and illnesses. It includes demographic information and is updated every Tuesday.
The Capital Region has had 415 emergency visits because of heat, or about 8% of the state's total visits, according to the tracker.
Across the state, men make up 76% of heat-caused emergency visits. Black residents make up 38% of visits, a few percentage-points higher than their share of the state's population.
Age is also a factor. People ages 30-49 make up the largest share of visits at 37%, and those ages 18-29 make up 20% of visits.
The tracker also breaks down deaths by month. July accounted for half of the documented heat deaths.
The Bayou State has seen a record number of heat warnings this summer, triggering a state of emergency and wildfires that have ignited tens of thousands of acres of land.
The state health department urges residents to take precautions in the heat, including these safety tips:
- Drink plenty of water; avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can cause dehydration.
- Wear sunscreen with at least SPF 15; apply 30 minutes before going outside.
- Wear loose, light-colored clothing.
- Take breaks from being outdoors.
- Never leave pets or children in cars.
Heat-related illness can range in severity and symptoms, according to the health department.
Heat exhaustion may come with muscle spasms, clammy skin, dizziness or headaches. If you or someone else is experiencing these symptoms, sip water and move to a cooler place.
Heat stroke, which can be deadly, may include symptoms of a fast pulse, hot skin, high body temperature, confusion, nausea and more. Call 911 if you or someone else experiences these symptoms.