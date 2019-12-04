As the decade comes to a close, The Reveille’s news editors searched our archives to compile a list of notable events that happened at the University from 2010 to 2019. Here’s the highlights for a decade of reporting.
2010
Sesquicentennial celebration
The University celebrated its 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial, with festivities throughout the year. Students put reminders of the University’s history six feet under when they buried the campus’ fourth time capsule, which contains an LSU football ticket and editions of The Daily Reveille, among other contributions.
StudentsFIRST candidates instated
Student Government elections in the spring were fraught with controversy. J. Hudson and Dani Borel were elected president and vice president, but the SG Election Board disqualified all other StudentsFIRST candidates due to alleged election code breaches.
Two cases brought against the candidates concerned spending errors, with six StudentsFIRST members disqualified. Once the cases were reviewed, the candidates were instated. A third case accused the candidates of being cross-listed on multiple tickets and operating on an unrecognized ticket.
2011
“Pitch Perfect” filming
The University made an appearance in movie theaters in 2012 with the release of “Pitch Perfect,” starring Anna Kendrick, which filmed on campus in fall 2011.
The film featured several areas of campus, including the Pentagon, Student Union, Quad and Swine Palace. Three of the University’s fine arts graduate students appeared in the movie.
Game of the Century
The LSU Tigers were victorious against the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 9-6 win described as “the Game of the Century,” especially notable for kicker Drew Alleman’s 25-yard game-winning field goal.
The team remained undefeated throughout the regular season that year and faced off against the Crimson Tide in the 2012 Allstate BCS National Championship Game. Alabama beat LSU 21-0, marking the first ever shutout in a BCS bowl game.
2012
Allen Hall murals unveiled
Allen Hall’s best kept secret was unveiled after being hidden behind layers of white paint for decades. Former University art student Cheryl Elise Grenier uncovered a portion of the murals in 2002, but it took 10 years to gather the necessary funding to uncover them.
The murals, which originally draped the walls of the former Arts and Sciences building, were the product of graduate art student Roy Henderson’s 1939 thesis, and represented the sciences and arts.
Bomb threat
Phones and computers across campus lit up with emergency text messages on Sept. 17 when a bomb was reported on campus. The campus resumed normal activities about 12 hours later.
Many students were stuck in a campus-wide traffic jam. Students that lived on campus weren’t allowed to return to their on-campus housing until hours after the ordered evacuation. William Bouvay Jr. was charged later that day for calling in a fake bomb threat and sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2013.
2013
Tiger Stadium renovations
Despite massive ongoing stadium renovations, fan continued to attend games in August and September of 2013.
The giant video board on the south end of the stadium was removed, South Stadium Drive had reduced lanes for gameday flow and different stadium entrances were used, but fans were undeterred.
F. King Alexander installed as LSU President
On March 27, 2013, F. King Alexander was unanimously voted in as president of the University by the LSU Board of Supervisors in a special meeting.
The meeting was held amid conflict over the withholding of records of the 34 other candidates considered for the LSU presidential position. Newly instated, Alexander was projected to be paid a salary of about $600,000 in a five-year contract. Alexander said he hoped to improve LSU and foster positive relations.
2014
Baton Rouge snow
The University’s campus was a winter wonderland on Jan. 29, when rare freezing weather led to light snow and ice. Classes were cancelled for several days, and students made the most of their unexpected break.
Students protest Studio Arts Building conditions
University arts students and faculty marched from the Quad to the Student Union in a mock funeral for the School of Art on April 3, protesting the conditions of the 90-year-old Studio Arts Building.
The organizers decided on a silent protest and black clothing to symbolize the potential downfall of their program without building renovations. Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said the University requested funds for the building’s renovation multiple times, but funds were tied up until the state was able to find the money.
2015
Students protest LSUPD’s alleged racial profiling
Students gathered in the Quad with dark hoodies and signs with their physical descriptions on Feb. 4 for a “Suspect: Vague” demonstration to protest racial profiling.
Participants were protesting a Jan. 30 LSUPD emergency alert that informed the campus about an armed robbery in the Kirby Smith Hall parking lot and reported the suspect was a “black male wearing dark hoodie.”
While LSUPD emergency text messages are limited to 160 characters, some students said the message potentially put all students matching that profile in danger.
Plus/minus grading system implemented
Despite opposition from Student Government, the plus/minus grading system was implemented in fall 2015.
Many students opposed the policy, with almost 3,000 students signing a change.org petition in an attempt to prevent the decision. SG also passed a resolution against the policy, which stated SG received over 200 emails from students, of which only 2% were in favor of the policy.
2016
Reveille begins weekly publications
Shifting to a new format for the first time since the publication’s foundation in 1887, the paper’s new production plan included publishing 32 pages of content, planning to upgrade software and equipment, increase circulation and hire more student journalists.
Mike VI’s euthanization
Mike VI was euthanized after his struggle with spindle cell sarcoma. While he received radiation treatment, he was later diagnosed with only months to live after his cancer spread.
Students were encouraged to share their favorite memories, stories and photos using a specialized hashtag. Mike VI had been a beloved member of the community since his arrival on campus in October 2007.
2017
Max Gruver’s death
East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court warrants showed that Phi Delta Theta pledge Max Gruver’s Sept. 14 death was a result of a drinking game called “Bible Study,” in which pledges were made to drink hard liquor.
Gruver’s death led to the removal of Phi Delta Theta from the University’s campus and the creation of four anti-hazing pieces of legislation signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2018.
UREC expansions
A four-year, $85 million UREC expansion project was completed in 2017. The renovations included three courts, an expanded track, a studio for boxing fitness classes and several pools, including a lazy river in the shape of “LSU.”
The project was fully funded through student fees at a time when higher education budget cuts and the potential downfall of TOPS loomed over students’ heads. The lazy river especially drew criticism, especially because many buildings around campus remained in disarray.
2018
TOPS funding scare
Gov. John Bel Edwards presented a doomsday budget on Jan. 22 for the 2018-2019 fiscal year that slashed higher education and put TOPS on the chopping block.
The University was vocal in its support for the program, especially because it would face a $21 million reduction with the loss of the program. Student Government passed a resolution urging the Louisiana Legislature to fully fund the program, and many University students participated in the Rally for TOPS at the State Capitol in May.
After three special legislative sessions, the House approved a sales tax renewal in June, narrowly avoiding cuts to higher education and TOPS.
Stewart Lockett’s election
Stewart Lockett was elected Student Government president in April 2018, making him the University’s third black president since the first black president, Kerry Pourciau, took office in 1972. Lockett, along with vice president Rachel Campbell, ran unopposed.
2019
Multiple student deaths
Three University students died within a two-week time span in September, shocking many members of the LSU community.
Graduate student Md Firoz-Ul-Amin was killed during an armed robbery of a gas station on Sept. 7. Freshman Gilgamesh “Gil” Homan died on Sept. 17 after suffering critical injuries after a skateboarding accident. Freshman Marakah Dennis was found dead in Cypress Hall on Sept. 17; an autopsy later revealed her cause of death to be viral meningitis.
Students organized a prayer circle for the deceased students on Sept. 17, and Student Government organized a vigil the following day.
Gov. John Bel Edwards wins reelection
Edwards was reelected to his second term as governor of Louisiana on Oct. 12, beating out republican opponent Eddie Rispone despite Rispone’s heavy backing by President Donald Trump. In his inauguration speech, Edwards said he would always put the people of Louisiana first.