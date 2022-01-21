Southwest Louisiana is going under a hard freeze warning that will remain in effect from 11 p.m. Friday night until 9 a.m. on Saturday. National Weather Service forecasters urge residents to prepare for more freezing nights ahead, with temperatures potentially dropping to the mid-20s.
Who will be affected?
Areas of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana as well as parts of southeast Texas will likely experience extreme temperatures this weekend.
What should I expect?
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday night, with a predicted drop to as low as 23 degrees.
What is a hard freeze?
A hard freeze occurs when temperatures are below 25 degrees for several hours. Baton Rouge and the surrounding parishes are under a hard freeze warning until Saturday morning.
Freeze warnings issued for Friday night into Saturday morning. Hard freeze warning north and west of the lake in pink - protect pipes as well as plants, pets, people. South of the lake in purple, you can expect frost or a light freeze - protect plants, pets, people. #beon4 pic.twitter.com/BSgWN7kXhS— Alexandra Cranford WWL-TV (@alexandracranfo) January 21, 2022
How can I prepare?
In the words of Gov. John Bel Edwards, remember to check on the four P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Dress in warm clothing, and protect children and the elderly from the cold weather.
If possible, bring all pets inside or ensure they have a warm place to sleep.
Water plants beforehand so they stay hydrated during the cold and cover them with a light blanket topped with plastic sheeting to shield them from the elements. Potted plants should be brought inside prior to freezing weather.
Open cabinets under sinks to allow for air circulation and slowly drip water. Drain outdoor water pipes or let them drip slowly, and insulate any exposed faucets or pipes by wrapping them with foam, towels, or newspapers to prevent possible damage.
The threat for freezing rain/ice may be greatest south of Baton Rouge. Ice threat won't be widespread. What will be widespread will be hard freeze conditions over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/xbO73v6Q0k— WAFB First Alert Weather (@WAFBweather) January 20, 2022
What if my power goes out?
Make sure you're stocked on non-perishable foods like canned goods and bottled water before a storm, especially if you have electric stoves. Keeping the thermostat set to 68-70 degrees Fahrenheit can help prevent rolling blackouts.
In the event the power does go out, do not use gas stoves or ovens as a source of heat, as doing so can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Instead, bundle up with layers and blankets. Candles can work as well, but should be blown out when leaving a room and before going to sleep.
Open your refrigerator door as little as possible to prevent food from spoiling — if power is out for more than 24 to 36 hours, food will likely spoil and will need to be moved to an ice chest.
Check for power outage updates from Entergy's power outage map, or sign up for text messages updates through your account's notification preferences.
Additional tips
Don’t forget your vehicle! Keep gas tanks full and have your tire pressure checked. Use caution when driving and watch for slick roads, especially when going over bridges and overpasses.
If using a space heater, never leave it unattended with a child, and always turn off the heater before leaving a room or going to bed.
Check in on neighbors, friends and family throughout any freezing storms to make sure they are safe as well.
For more information
