Updated 05:11 p.m.

Dean Martin Johnson of the Manship School of Mass Communication died last night, Sept. 28, according to Associate Dean Josh Grimm.

"There is so much to say, but words escape me right now," Grimm said in a staff email. "I’ll just say this: He was an incredible person, father and a friend and confidant to so many of us. This is a loss we will feel forever."

Interim President Thomas Galligan and Executive Vice President & Provost Stacia Haynie released a joint statement today to honor Johnson.

"Our entire LSU Family mourns the loss of Dean Johnson, who was a wonderful colleague, friend, father, and husband," the statement read. "We will be forever grateful for Dean Johnson’s countless contributions to the Manship School and LSU, and we will miss him terribly. Please keep Martin’s wife, Sherri, an LSU Department of History faculty member, and their son in your thoughts and prayers."

Johnson died of a heart attack in his sleep, according to Galligan.

Johnson graduated from the University in 1991 with a degree in journalism and became the Manship dean in July 2018.

