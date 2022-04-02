LSU Residential Life is offering students and alumni a chance to keep a piece of the past by purchasing a brick from Kirby Smith Hall before its demolition in June.
The 57-year-old hall, which hasn’t been in use since 2019, will soon be demolished by a controlled implosion.
The commemorative pieces of the hall will cost about $100 a brick. The money will go toward the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund, according to Residential Life.
The LSU Student Emergency Support Fund assists LSU students that are in need of support during emergency situations like hurricanes, flooding and other natural disasters.
Catherine David, associate director of Res Life communications and development, said that a commemorative plaque will be on each brick. The commemorative plaques are not customizable.
“This concept is a long-standing option in new housing or demolition projects,” David said. “Often folks have fond memories of a building and want to keep a piece of the physical structure as a memento.”
The demolition will allow LSU to build a green space and improved sidewalks around surrounding dorms that lead to the core of campus.
Operations manager for the LSU Division of Student Affairs Molly McCann works with affected students and assists giving out funds through the LSU Student Emergency Support Fund. She has seen thousands of student applications relating to Hurricane Ida, tornado damage, COVID and other events.
McCann and the LSU Division of Students Affairs are pleased that the proceeds from the Kirby Smith bricks are going toward students.
“This fund has so much activity from students,” McCann said. “Unfortunately, with everything that has happened in the past few years from the pandemic and the hurricanes, a lot more students are aware of this specific fund. It’s great that students have knowledge of this fund. Consequently, we are having to replenish the funds because so many students are in need.”
Sarah Dean, an LSU psychology junior, stayed in Kirby Smith during the 2020-2021 academic year as a residential advisor. She found her way through LSU’s campus by using the ginormous building as her guiding star.
LSU used the retired hall as temporary housing for students because of overflow issues on campus.
The opening of two new residence halls in 2021, Camellia Hall and Azalea Hall, allowed Kirby Smith to be officially retired. With 800 beds between the two new halls, it’s more than enough to offset the 550 that Kirby Smith offers
“I am going to miss using Kirby as a directional tool,” Dean said. “Kirby is the tallest building on campus and is visible from pretty much anywhere on campus. If I was ever lost, I liked looking up and figuring out my directions based on Kirby Smith's location.”
Dean said that she didn't know that LSU Residential Life was selling commemorative bricks from Kirby, but probably would not buy one.
“I really enjoyed my time there and have a lot of great memories, but I don't really have a place to put a brick,” Dean said.