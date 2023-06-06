Gemstone, a 34-year-old female black rhino at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo has died of issues related to old age, zoo officials announced.

WAFB reported that the rhino died in her sleep on Tuesday, May 30, or one month short of her birthday. Zoo officials said Gemstone had experienced recent health issues that required medication and therapy.

+3 New data shows Louisiana is losing college grads to Texas and other states Lucy Bui would have liked to stay close to her family and find a job in Louisiana after graduating from LSU with an architecture degree in 202…

After experts were consulted and all measures were taken, zoo staff made plans to ethically euthanize the rhino if her health didn’t improve.

Gemstone had been with BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo since 2006. She’s the mother of several rhino calves; one of them that was born in Baton Rouge now resides in the Cincinnati Zoo.

Veterinarian at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo Sean Perry said based on statistics from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums the median life expectancy of an eastern black rhino was 19 years.

“Gemstone lived a long and healthy life largely due to the professional care and attention given by the Baton Rouge animal care and veterinary team,” Perry said.

Detailed results from the necropsy performed by the LSU Veterinary Hospital are pending.