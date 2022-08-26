LSU police are investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place on Thursday night near Acadian Hall.

An LSU student ordered food from a delivery service, and the attempted kidnapping took place when the student met the delivery person. The delivery driver is currently being identified, according to LSUPD.

LSU sent an emergency text and email Friday to notify students of the incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the university is asking people to contact LSUPD with any information.

This is the second kidnapping-related incident on LSU’s campus this week. LSUPD is still investigating the kidnapping of an LSU student near Cypress Hall on Tuesday night. The two incidents are unrelated.

LSU student kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, LSUPD says An LSU student was kidnapped on Aster Street near Cypress Hall Tuesday night, according to LSU Police.

“We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near our campus,” the university said in an email. “If there is ever the serious concern for the continued safety of our students, we will communicate that immediately and consistently.”