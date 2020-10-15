LSU students are mourning the recent death of senior Andre Navarre.
The 21-year-old died in a single-vehicle car crash near Sorrento, Louisiana on Oct. 2.
He was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when his 2005 Jeep Wrangler ran off the road and overturned. Navarre was wearing a seatbelt but died at the scene, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The English and history major from Metairie, Louisiana, graduated in 2017 with honors from Jesuit High School in New Orleans.
“He was honestly the nicest person I had ever met,” said Rowley Redmann, Navarre’s friend of eight years.
Redmann said Navarre organized two can drives that provided the Baton Rouge food bank with over 20,000 canned goods.
As an Eagle Scout, Navarre built a “mini library” for the people of Metairie because one of his favorite hobbies was reading, according to Redmann. If supplies were low, he restocked the library while in town.
Navarre was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served as secretary for two years and contributed to new member education, according to the fraternity’s Instagram.
“But more than that, he was a friend, a smiling face, a voice of reason, a leader, a gentleman, and the embodiment of what it means to be a brother of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity,” @lsupikes said in a post. “Andre lived his life as the purest example of brotherhood, kindness, and integrity.”
View this post on Instagram
It is with heavy hearts from the brothers of Pi Kappa Alpha that we pass along this message: Brother Andre Navarre (Fall ‘17) tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident Friday, October 2nd. Andre committed himself to the Alpha Gamma chapter by contributing to new member education and serving as secretary for two years. But more than that, he was a friend, a smiling face, a voice of reason, a leader, a gentlemen, and the embodiment of what it means to be a brother of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Andre lived his life as the purest example of brotherhood, kindness, and integrity. He was a man that put his heart and soul into everything he did, and we here at Pi Kappa Alpha will strive to be the man Andre became to be. He could be found reading, studying history, or telling jokes every day without fail. He lived out our motto of φφκα each and every day. Words cannot serve justice for the feelings of our brothers, friends, and families Andre has impacted. This is not a loss we will soon forget. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and girlfriend whom he left behind. We ask that you pray for Andre and for our members as we begin the healing process of losing our beloved brother. Rest In Peace, Andre Navarre. We love you. Forever in the bonds of brotherhood, φφκα.
Navarre was a devoted Catholic who attended Mass and fraternity Bible study weekly, according to friends.
In his obituary, Navarre’s family described him as “an avid historian” who loved literature and Mardi Gras.
Friends described him as "an old soul" who was "wise beyond his years."
Mass communication senior Rick Gogreve attended Jesuit with Navarre and roomed with him during his freshman year at LSU.
The two never had any issues as roommates thanks to Navarre’s easygoing personality, according to Gogreve.
“He was just the best person,” Gogreve said. “Overall, Andre was just a kind spirit who was just cool with everyone. There was absolutely nobody in this world like him.”
Friends and family attended Navarre’s funeral on Oct. 8, at the St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Metairie.
Jack Cronvich, Navarre’s fraternity brother and roommate of two years, described him as “a giver" in his eulogy.
“When you befriended him, you got everything,” Cronvich said. “His generosity, his kindness, his willingness to give back, whether you knew him for a couple days or years.”
Cronvich said he believed he had never met anyone less afraid to be himself.
“He could easily light up a room and he did so more times than I'll ever be able to count,” Cronvich said. “I hope my children will be able to have friends like him some day.”
Gogreve said Navarre will not soon be forgotten.
“The world is going to miss him,” Gogreve said. “Not just his friends and family. There’s no real way to describe this other than a horrendous tragedy.”