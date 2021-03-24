An investigation into the University's accreditation arose after former LSU President F. King Alexander made comments about the LSU Board of Supervisors' influence on LSU Athletics, according to Baton Rouge Business Report.
During a March 17 meeting, Alexander spoke to the Oregon State University Board of Trustees about his time at LSU and criticized the University. Alexander's comments caused the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the University's regional accrediting agency, to comment.
"We will investigate this," Belle Wheelan, the president of the agency, told The Chronicle of Higher Education on March 18.
According to The Chronicle, Wheelan said Alexander's comments caused an investigation due to the agency's "unsolicited information" policy. The University will have to document that it is complying with accreditation standards, the Chronicle reported. If it is not in compliance, the University could theoretically be sanctioned.
“LSU is proud to be accredited by SACS Commission on Colleges and in the interest of transparency, we will cooperate fully with any review,” LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard told Business Report.
Former LSU President F. King Alexander resigned from Oregon State University Sunday amid investigations into LSU's mishandling of sexual assault reports.