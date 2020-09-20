Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.