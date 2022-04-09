A protest organized by BR for The People visited Free Speech Alley on Wednesday to bring awareness to the death of Deaughn Willis, a 25-year-old Black Baton Rouge resident, who was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy on Jan. 8.
Protestors and students confronted nearby police monitoring the protest and marched around the LSU Student Union.
The body cam footage for the incident has not been released. According to the EBR Sheriff’s Office, this is still an active investigation.
Policy say officers came to the Deaughn family’s door with a warrant in search of a kidnapping victim and to arrest Deaughn’s twin brother, Keaughn, for alleged third-degree rape, sexual battery, kidnapping and domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim, according to The Advocate.
Deaughn allegedly answered the door with a gun, and a sheriff’s deputy shot him.
Deaughn’s mother, Trinelle Willis, is a nurse and attempted to provide medical aid to her son, yet she said the officers would not let her aid her son.
BR for The People is a community activist organization, which protests police brutality. Their Facebook page says they are an “Activism organization fighting for and maintaining the justices and civil liberties of the people.”
The organization is led by political science and psychology junior Keondra Carter, who founded the organization in 2020 in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Carter held a microphone and spoke to the crowd and students passing by.
“This university is the beacon of Louisiana,” Carter said. “It is our biggest university, and if a handful of students start talking at this college campus, about the injustices happening in the community surrounding them, then we can make a big difference.”
Trinelle Willis, mother of Deaughn, recorded the protest on facebook live. She held the megaphone in her hand and told students her experience when Deaughn was shot and killed in front of her.
“You guys are walking around on this campus,” Trinelle said to a crowd of students while holding a megaphone. “My son could have been right here with you guys. That young man had visions, dreams of his life. I will never see them come into vision because of a trigger-heavy sheriff department.”
Trinelle wore a navy blue t-shirt that said “Justice for Deaughn.” A group of protestors held signs behind her that said “NO justice NO peace” and “Black ≠ Dangerous.”
One protestor took the megaphone and brought attention to two campus police officers standing about 50 yards away monitoring the protest. She and other protestors walked closer to the officers and began asking why the officers were laughing at them.
“What’s funny? Y’all can get back-up,” Carter said. “Your chief of police made y’all release me because the arrest was unwarranted. I have questions. Come over and talk to us. Both of y’all. Come over and talk to us.”
Trinelle pitched in and told police officers across the distance how none of the protestors had pepper spray or bullet-proof vests.
Some protestors shouted questions at police officers, prompting kinesiology freshman Amanda Eberts to defend the officers, saying they were “just doing their jobs.” This prompted a confrontation between the protesters and Eberts.
“I just went over there and was like ‘these are not the people you want to be yelling at,’ if you have a problem take it to the source,” Eberts said, “Don’t yell at two police officers who are here on campus to protect you and allowing you to do this right now.”
The protesters then marched from Free Speech Alley to Highland Road. where they began chanting “No Justice, No peace,” and “Black Lives Matter,” toward passing cars. The protest dispersed afterward.
“It was a very great crowd, we had many people there. A lot of people grabbed the microphone and they spoke out about their own experiences,” said pre-vet junior Jade Jenkins.
Carter said a lot of students are in a bubble when they come to LSU and her goal is to break this bubble that shields them from noticing police violence. She said it’s a privilege to attend the university and to get a degree, and students need to use their privilege to spread awareness about police violence occurring in the community.