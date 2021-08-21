As the fall semester kicks off and President William Tate begins his tenure at LSU, students and activists are still concerned about the university’s previous mishandling of sexual assault cases on campus
Student organization Tigers Against Sexual Assault is hoping to lead the conversation in the wake of law firm Husch Blackwell’s investigation into the university’s Title IX practices designed to report incidents of sexual discrimination, harassment and assault.
“The student body felt betrayed by LSU administration, and it will genuinely take years to not feel that betrayal,” TASA co-president Angelina Cantelli said. “It’s almost like we’re on our own.”
Architecture sophomore Lilli Bourgeois feels the issue of sexual assault will just get “swept under the rug” as it did in previous semesters.
“One of my main concerns is that no true strides will be made to make campus safer,” Bourgeois said.
Running to her car, asking her friends if they need a ride back to their dorm out of fear for their safety and looking under her vehicle out of genuine concern someone is underneath it are regular occurrences for female students on campus at night, Bourgeois said.
Cantelli said TASA feels the university’s efforts to make campus safer are lackluster at best.
The university once had phones that connected users directly to LSUPD. These aptly nicknamed ‘blue light phones’ – for their blue hue when they were in use – were abandoned by the university after the call boxes were frequently misused by prank callers, Cantelli said.
The SHIELD app is the university’s “free tool designed to improve the safety and security of the LSU community,” according to LSUPD’s website.
TASA feels the app is a step backward from the “immediate intervention” its predecessor provided, Cantelli said.
“The SHIELD app isn’t super effective either,” she said. “I’m not sure if many students on campus use it and feel confident in it. A big thing would be a marketing campaign for the app; how to use it, why it’s effective. If that’s LSU’s response to blue light phones, make that loud and clear and give students confidence in the app rather than just saying it exists.”
TASA was founded in the spring of 2020 to educate on and prevent sexual assault but shifted its focus to advocacy after the allegations the Husch Blackwell report highlights on came to light in the fall of 2020.
The organization is attempting a return to its educational roots to “change the culture on LSU’s campus” as the Tate administration attempts to correct the mistakes of the past, Cantelli said. She feels a large part of this culture is protecting the perception of LSU as a football university.
“Eventually we’ll start addressing Title IX on an academic side more openly, but will the athletics department ever address it? No,” she said. “I don’t think they’ve proven that they truly care about it.”
Bourgeois echoed TASA leadership’s sentiment. She said she finds it upsetting that “there are football players who are complaining that they have to take courses on how not to assault women.”
“I pay to go here to be educated and safe, not to pay for a locker room and boost egos,” she said. “How is it possible that most girls know someone or have been sexually assaulted or harassed, but men don’t know a man that has harassed or assaulted a woman?”
TASA leadership worries that gestures like boldly displaying teal lights on Tiger Stadium as a symbol of solidarity during Sexual Assault Awareness Month on social media is the extent the university is willing to go when it comes to addressing issues related to sexual assault and Title IX on campus.
“First off, that’s performative. Second off, how come none of the other events going on for Sexual Assault Awareness Month were ever posted on LSU’s Instagram,” Cantelli said. “The only thing that gets promotion is the football stadium but not the TASA or Women’s Center events that are actually beneficial.”
Even with good news in the form of $4 million from the state legislature towards lighting campus, TASA and students alike are tired of waiting for real change to come through the Tate administration and feel more action is necessary to reverse the “institutional betrayal,” according to Cantelli.
“I’ve always advocated for using athletic facilities to promote [Title IX] resources more than just making the lights teal,” she said. “Like using the screens in Tiger Stadium to give information on how to report sexual assault or having a thirty second video play during a football or basketball game about consent.”
Using huge events to educate people on issues of consent and sexual assault would go a long way in rehabilitating and changing the culture surrounding athletics, Cantelli said.
Even after critiquing the university’s handling of Title IX and the safety of campus for women, Cantelli and TASA members are hopeful that the future will bring change on this front as more people engage in these issues.
“We’re frustrated with our administration but we’re optimistic about the power of the student body,” Cantelli said.
In the face of these critiques, the university has made numerous changes over the past year to improve its image regarding Title IX.
Jane Cassidy, the university’s Interim Vice President for Civil Rights & Title IX, explained that the administration is making a long term commitment to changing the campus’s culture alongside its students.
“We recognize that prevention education is the key to changing the culture at LSU,” she said.
A President’s Student Task Force for the Prevention of Sexual Assault and Violence was established as part of this commitment. The committee consists of student leaders from TASA, Student Government, Athletics, Greek Life and the Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative, Cassidy said. Cantelli sits on the 11-member student committee.
Cassidy said the committee is planning a student-led fall campaign including workshops and peer-to-peer conversations “designed to increase awareness of issues related to sexual misconduct as well as education on reporting and support measures.”
“We hope these will be the first steps in creating a culture of respect for all members of the LSU community,” she said.