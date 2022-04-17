Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 77F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.