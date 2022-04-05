The LSU AgCenter invited children in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas to experience AgMagic, a Louisiana agricultural-focused event, after a two-year hiatus.
According to the AgCenter website, AgMagic is the AgCenter’s signature annual educational event for children and was put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event was held for registered school groups from March 28 to April 1 and opened to the public on April 2 and April 3.
Hannah Devall, an instructor in the AgCenter 4-H Youth Development unit, worked on the opening of AgMagic to the public. She says AgMagic provides children with interactive activities that teach them about Louisiana agriculture.
“AgMagic is an interactive tour that showcases Louisiana agriculture,” Devall said. “When touring the event, youth have the opportunity to play games, complete crafts, pet different animals and witness top agriculture commodities from across the state.”
Devall said her favorite part of the event is watching children get excited about learning about Louisiana agriculture.
“For me, the most exciting part of this event is to witness youth learn more about the agriculture industry in Louisiana,” Devall said. “For the many youths that visit the event, their favorite part is petting and holding a baby chick in the ‘Animals Produce for You’ session.”
Devall also said the event showcases displays featuring 4-H Youth Development, World of Wonder- Forestry, Aquaculture, Plants Produce for You, Bugs Rule, Animals Produce for You and Farm Gate to Dinner Plate. Each of these displays showcases different agricultural commodities while making a connection to everyday items that derive from those same commodities.
Sammie Parks, a civil engineering graduate student with a focus in environmental studies, heard about the AgMagic event from her renewable and natural resources professor and decided to volunteer.
“I think that this event is great for teaching children hands-on activities pertaining to Louisiana agriculture,” Parks said. “Agriculture is very important as how food is produced, how homes are built and how daily resources are made, such as paper and oxygen.”
Parks also said she believes it is important to be aware of all the agricultural resources Louisiana has to offer.
Agricultural and extension education and evaluation sophomore Emma Vines believes that LSU’s contribution to agriculture education for children does a great job with community outreach.
“I think this event is a great way for children to be exposed to agriculture through hands-on activities and other learning experiences,” Vines said. “Many people don’t know where their food comes from and the importance of agriculture in everyday life.”
Vines said events like AgMagic sparked her interest in agriculture.
“It was events like AgMagic that made me really enjoy learning about agriculture,” Vines said. “I had such a great learning experience from my teachers and agriculture events that I wanted to give future students similar opportunities.”
Vines said she would volunteer at AgMagic again and wants to encourage other LSU agricultural majors to get involved with community outreach.
“I would love to help children experience agriculture, and it’s what I want to do for a career,” Vines said. “Having the opportunity to see a young student light up when they hold a bunny for the first time or look so proud of themselves after learning something new is something I really enjoy.”
Veterinary sciences sophomore Isabella Matysil said AgMagic could help children better understand what it is like to be a veterinarian.
“I and other veterinarian science majors all agree that we had an innate sense of wanting to work with animals, and this event can persuade children to fully understand the tasks of a veterinarian,” Matysil said.