A New Orleans judge will preside over the two lawsuits regarding the University's mishandling of sexual assault cases after every federal district judge in the Baton Rouge area recused themselves from the proceedings, The Advocate reported.
One of the two lawsuits accuse the University, the Tiger Athletic Foundation and more than a dozen others for failure to comply with federal Title IX laws, which prohibits institutional discrimination based on sex. The suit also alleges the defendants violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), the federal law that prohibits organized crime syndicates.
The other lawsuit comes from Sharon Lewis, an athletic department employee who alleges she faced discrimination and retaliation for accusing former LSU football head coach Les Miles for inappropriate behavior and crying afoul of LSU's Title IX practices.
Judge Susie Morgan of the Eastern District of Louisiana, out of New Orleans, will take over the case. Morgan has played a highly active role in the high-profile case to reform the New Orleans Police Department, which has a stigma of corruption.
The transfer of the case ensued after the chief judge for the Middle District of Louisiana, Shelly Dick, signed orders in both cases May 19 officially recusing all judges of this court from the case. Dick and the several other judges of the Middle District never gave reasons for their recusals.
Federal judges often recuse themselves from proceedings when their impartiality could reasonably be questioned. Judges are not required, however, to provide details about their reasons for recusal.