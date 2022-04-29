“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, a non-LSU student, was arrested on Friday after he was accused of bugging his LSU ex-girlfriend’s dorm room in Azalea Hall, according to according to LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard.
Hardy, 21, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication.
Police were called to Azalea Hall on April 7 after the ex-girlfriend found a recording device in her room, according to NBC News. The warrant states that she learned the device was a VR-500 Voice Activated Recorder and that she believes Hardy left it there.
In an Instagram post from Thursday night, Hardy confirmed he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, saying “I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”
His ex-girlfriend told authorities that she and Hardy dated from November 2021 to February.