LSU students were asked about political bias and neutrality in the teachings of LSU professors in a Twitter poll released Oct. 28 by The Reveille.
A total of 154 LSU students voted. 35.1% said a majority of their LSU professors have been politically biased while teaching and 64.9% said their professors have remained neutral while teaching.
Students were also interviewed around campus. Students answered similarly when asked in person as through the Twitter poll. Many said their professors remained neutral while teaching and agreed that professors should remain politically neutral when instructing students.
Kinesiology freshman Mackay Suire said the majority of her professors have been neutral in her classes. Still, Suire said she can “definitely” see where her professors may lean politically through her own observations.
“It’s not a problem, but some of my professors have their pronouns in their name on Zoom, so obviously you would know that is leaning more toward the left than right,” Suire said.
Suire said she would prefer all of her professors remain neutral while teaching.
“I think as a developing adult, this is a time where you are really focusing and learning about what you believe in and what you think is right or wrong,” Suire said. “I think that’s a lot harder to do whenever what you’re being taught is biased a certain way.”
Mass communication sophomore Nathan Songy said he hasn’t had a politically biased professor, even in his political science courses. Songy said he would prefer for professors to remain neutral while teaching.
“Not everyone has the same political views, so if I have a teacher that has the same political views as me, they might not have the same political views as another student,” Songy said. “I feel like it’s important to stay neutral, especially if you’re teaching material.”
Like Songy, psychology freshman Maddison Perino said her professors have remained politically neutral in their teaching.
“I think they should remain neutral just because when they don’t, sometimes they try to project it onto their students, and then that can make students not like them,” Perino said.
Sports administration freshman Elijah Devir said his professors have been neutral in their teaching. He said it is important for professors to be neutral to prevent arguments and make sure both sides are heard.