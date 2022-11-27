In Allen Hall, there are several fresco murals painted from 1936 to 1939 as part of a project between several senior theses. The murals have gained attention from students believing the portrayed scenes are racist.
The mural and its history don’t represent slavery; instead, they portray communist ideals and equality, according to Alcibiades Tsolkais, the Dean of the College of Arts and Design.
Tsolkais said the mural is actually the opposite of racist. He said it depicts a celebration of the working class that highlights heroic and exhausted laborers.
“This is not about slavery,” he said. “This was the emancipation of the working class.”
The mural shows farmworkers of mixed races picking cotton, using fishnets and driving farm machinery. It depicts the lives of the workers in Louisiana at a moment in the early 20th century, Tsolakis said.
When the murals were painted, acclaimed muralist Conrad Albrizio was the dean of Arts. Albrizio was very progressive at the time, instilling in his students the ideals of equality, communism and sharing the means of production with everybody, Tsolakis said. Albrizio supervised the painting of the project.
“These people like Albrizio were not just painting just to paint,” he said. “And that purpose was a social purpose, and that’s what he was teaching his students.”
Tsolakis said that he believes the message Albrizio wanted to portray with the mural was showcasing how hard working class people could work.
Tsoalkis said he sees the mural as a timeline of labor in the South. According to Tsoalkis, starting at the far left of the mural, the past’s farmworkers are depicted and as the painting moves right, there are White people in a library setting, representing LSU at the time.
The only Black people on campus at the time were on this mural, Tsoalkis said, which was likely controversial due to campus being highly segregated.
“For me, this in itself is an indication of a purpose that was ahead of its time … using the message of socialism, working class and equality to change things in society,” Tsolakis said.
Tsolakis said that he also wants to update the murals by having students paint new depictions of Louisiana today, showing scenes of diversity. He also wants to add a plaque next to the murals to put the murals’ history into perspective.
The Allen Hall murals were painted by four students: Jean Birkland, Sue Brown, Roy Henderson and Anne Woolfolk. Woolfolk was the student who painted the part of the mural displaying farmworkers, the segment that got attention from viral TikTok videos around September.
In her senior thesis, Woolfolk wrote that her segment, which covers an area of 66 and a half feet long by 5 and a half feet high along the east corridor of Allen Hall, was inspired by what she had observed on industrial activities in Louisiana.
“The execution of this mural in fresco is the culmination of my experience gained from the work previously done in mural painting and embodies ideas which have resulted from observation and thought on life and industrial activities of the people of Louisiana,” she wrote in her thesis.
The mural was made with a technique of mural painting, fresco, which is done directly on the wall of a lime surface while the lime is still fresh or wet, Woolfolk said. The word is derived from the tIalian meaning “fresh,” Woolfolk writes.
“Beginning at the south end of the building, the subjects represent industries primarily carried on in the southern part of the state and vary according to the geographical sequence,” Woolcott said.
In the conclusion of her thesis, Woolcott quoted Jose Clemente Orzoco, a Mexican painter who specialized in political murals.
“As a result of favorable comments and questions made by students concerning murals they partly or wholly understand, I find myself agreeing with Jose Clemente Orzoco when he says that mural decorations are best when they present ‘concepts of the collaborative good, upon which a progressive society and an increasing welfare for all could develop,’” she writes.
In 2001, LSU art history alumna Elise Grenier restored the Allen Hall murals after nearly 70 years. She said she, as an art conservator, is neutral when it comes to the value and contents of the art she restores.
“As an art conservator who trained and practiced in Italy, the same is true of any art that was generated in ancient times,” Grenier said. “We still preserve it today, as it represents history, as bad or good as this may have been.”
Like Tsolakis, Grenier also believes that the mural does not represent or depict slavery. Because campus integrated in the 1960s, LSU faculty and students were not representative of African American, indigenous, Latino and Asian populations as it is today, she said.
“This is a historical fact and not a socio-political commentary on the part of the artists,” Grenier said. “They were only painting the reality of the LSU campus in the 1930s as they knew it.”
Several of the farmworkers depicted are from Caucasian, Creole and Black populations, she said, since it was the material reality of the 1930s.
“Art, literature and architecture from the past can be preserved and successfully used as a teaching tool, for better understanding of our history, and for a better outcome in the future,” Grenier said.