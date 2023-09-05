LSU will operate two new bus lines with service to and from Tigerland, the popular bar district near the university, starting Sept. 14.
The new Night Express lines, titled the "East" and “West” routes, will run from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday, with some exceptions such as home game days and university holidays and closures.
The bus lines open amid long-time student safety concerns and months after the death of LSU sophomore Madison Brooks.
Police say Brooks, 19, was raped by two men after leaving Reggie’s Bar in January. The group of four left her by the side of the road, police say, where she was struck by a vehicle. She later died in the hospital from her injuries.
Students created a rideshare GroupMe for women on campus in the weeks following Brooks' death. Now, LSU is offering an institutional option for traveling to and from the bars.
Night Express East route will include the following stops:
West Campus Apartments
Fraternities along Dalrymple Drive
Laville Hall
Tigerland
Night Express West route will include the following stops:
Canal Hall
Fraternities along Dalrymple Drive
Sororities along W. Lakeshore Drive
Tigerland