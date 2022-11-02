LSU Police, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Task Force, have arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for an armed rape that took place at an LSU dorm last month, university officials said.
In a Wednesday email to campus residents, Peter Trentacoste, executive director with the Department of Residential Life, said the incident took place at Herget Hall on Oct. 9.
He declined to share many details, but said the victim was raped at gunpoint, adding that the perpetrator was familiar with the victim. The perpetrator was not an LSU student.
“Situations like this are frightening and generate lots of questions, rumors and speculation,” Trentacoste’s email read. “While we are always limited to what we can say without breaching confidentiality, we want to provide as many details as we can without compromising the investigation or the survivor's anonymity.”
According to Trentacoste, LSU Police conducted a thorough investigation and monitored the suspect, who has not yet been named, before the arrest was made.
Students weren't notified through the university's emergency text alert system, as "there was no longer any threat to the student body at the time [the rape] was reported," Trentacoste said.