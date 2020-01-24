Today is the last official day that Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Mari Fuentes-Martin will be with LSU, according to Assistant to the Dean of Students Arlette Henderson.
Henderson said Fuentes-Martin accepted the Vice President for Student Success and Engagement position at Texas A&M University San Antonio.
“We are currently doing a national search for an AVP & DOS position here in Student Affairs,” Henderson said via email.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard confirmed that Fuentes-Martin is leaving, and said she is accepting a position at another university.
Ballard said Vice President Jeremiah Shinn will assume the duties of the Dean of Students while LSU conducts a search to replace Fuentes-Martin.
During her time at the university, Fuentes-Martin helped to organize a prayer vigil when three students died last semester and created a Walk of Reflection after the death of Max Gruver.
Before she came to LSU, Fuentes-Martin served as vice president of student life and dean of students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.