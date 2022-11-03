Attorney General Jeff Landry visited LSU on Oct. 25 to speak about First Amendment rights, religious rights and limited government to the members of the LSU chapter of Turning Point USA.
The conference took place in the Atchafalaya Room in the Student Union and was open to all LSU students and the public.
Turning Point is an organization with a mission to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government,” said interdisciplinary studies junior Savannah Harrison, the president of Turning Point USA at LSU.
Landry was elected in 2010 to the United States House of Representatives and was elected as Louisiana's Attorney General in 2015.
At the meeting, he discussed a range of topics, including First Amendment rights, his opinion on limited government and being proud to be an American citizen.
Landry said the decisions for what is best for our country shouldn't be made in the courts or executive branch but in the legislative.
“I picked up a book called ‘Federalism on Trial’ and I read it and realized that the fight to save America was now inside of our court system and that public policy was being shaped in our courts more than it was being shaped in our capital,” he said.
Landry said he saw this as “dysfunctional” and believes that when the policy starts to get shaped in the capitals again, “you and me will be a much freer citizen.”
He also discussed being proud to be an American citizen. He said that he believed the word “citizen” itself has been watered down.
“If you are not a citizen, you are a subject,” he said and further explained how America will welcome those joining as long as they follow the right process to become a citizen.
Landry also discussed First Amendment rights. He said that just because it comes first doesn't mean that it's the least important and that it should be the most important to all of us.
He started the discussion with freedom of speech and explained how even though you might have the right to do something, it doesn't mean you should. For this, he used the example of burning the flag, saying that even though you physically can burn the American flag, he believes you shouldn’t because it's morally wrong.
He then focused on the topic of religion in schools, mentioning that he believes the school day should be started with a prayer.
The example he used was a metaphor of “Big G and Little G.” The “Big G” stands for God, and the “Little G” stands for government. He used this metaphor to support his reasoning that prayer should stay in school.
“Don’t leave your religion at the door of a school,” he said.
A final point Landry made was about the censorship of media and how it shouldn’t be as restrictive as it is now.
During his speech, Landry asked, “Can the federal government in today’s world, in digital media, censor what you have a right to see?”
He said that the power of digital advancement isn't a conservative or liberal issue, but an overstep from the government. In his opinion, everyone should have the right to have the choice of deciding what is good and bad for them.
“One thing we focus on in TPUSA is big government and government overreach, which Landry legally fights for us every day,” Harrison said.
During the meeting, Landry explained how there are many times when he “hates” being a lawyer. Harrison said she sees this as a virtue because even though Landry might not always love his job, he continues to fight for Louisiana’s pursuit of liberty.
“I hope members learned that fighting for freedom needs to continue with our generation,” Harrison said.
She also said she hopes that members can understand the impact of Landry’s legal battles and how she believes he has provided students with information necessary to understanding and protecting their constitutionally protected freedoms on college campuses in Louisiana through his students' rights review.
In the future, TPUSA hopes to grow membership and host more events like this, along with fostering better relationships with other organizations on campus, Harrison said.
“We want to have a larger impact on campus for the students who I call ‘quiet conservatives,’” Harrison said. “I hope our presence on campus encourages them to come out and speak up for what they believe in.”
Political communications senior Elizabeth Crochet has been working as the event coordinator at Turning Point for about three years.
“Hearing a statewide elected official speak to our Turning Point chapter was a big accomplishment for us,” Crochet said. “He talked about fighting for what is right even when it may not be popular and that is something that really resonated with me.”
Crochet said that some of the topics covered during the event, including limited government, religious rights and the First Amendment, tend to impact students directly. She said this is why she was excited for members of the organization to become familiar with what Landry has been working on.
Public relations student Lauren Hanemann joined Turning Point in August of 2021. She said the organization provides her the space to exercise her voice in freedom of speech which gives her a sense of pride to be a part of the organization.
“With my major and minor, I am taught a lot of one-sided subjects with no room to express my freedom of opinion,” Hanemann said. “ I am proud that I have this organization of amazing individuals who love America and want to do anything they can to ensure that the future of our country is bright.”
Hanemann also mentioned how Landry’s message emphasized the significance of understanding what is happening in society as young adults of this day and age.
Hanemann said that Landry’s message stresses the importance of understanding what is going on in “our cities, state and country.” She also said that there are changes people can make to ensure the future of this country is something people want to see.
“All in all, Jeff Landry's speech was intelligent, impactful, and valuable,” Hanemann said.