Today

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Areas of patchy fog early. Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.