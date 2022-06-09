Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.