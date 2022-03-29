Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are at an increased risk of damaging winds and tornadoes Wednesday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s storm prediction center.
Much of the lower Mississippi valley, extending from Baton Rouge and Alexandria to Monroe and north-eastward, is under moderate risk of severe weather. The worst of it is expected from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to WAFB.
Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible in the afternoon and evening, and the storm will bring rain and hail as well.
Tornadoes are expected in the threatened areas and strong tornadoes are possible. But the greatest potential for tornadoes exists outside of Louisiana.
“The LSU EOC is monitoring weather conditions in the Baton Rouge area,” LSU wrote on Twitter. “Currently, LSU plans to remain open Wednesday.”