A Baton Rouge man arrested on suspicion of posting an Instagram bomb threat is suing LSU after a district attorney cleared him of all charges.
On Dec. 14, 2018, Evan James was arrested on a charge of communicating false information of a planned bombing on school property. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Now, James is suing the University for defamation, libel, slander, false arrest, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution after the Baton Rouge district attorney declared him innocent.
A petition for damages was submitted by James’ attorney, Aidan Reynolds, in December. The petition described James as a “well performing student trying with aspirations to attain a degree in radiology” with no prior criminal history.
James was a victim of an armed robbery on Alvin Dark Avenue on Dec. 14, 2018, as he was walking back to his home around 1:45 a.m., according to the petition. The perpetrator held James at gunpoint and demanded his property, which was $8 and his cell phone, the lawsuit alleges, and the gunman then demanded the passcode to James’ phone before fleeing.
James tried to flag cars down and then ran to a construction site, where a supervisor called the police for him, the petition said. A Baton Rouge Police Department officer responded and filed a police report.
The next morning, multiple armed LSUPD officers went to James’ house with a warrant for his arrest after an Instagram post from James’ account threatened to bomb the University’s campus.
The gunman used James’ phone after the robbery to post the threats, according to the petition. Reynolds said the plaintiff could not have made the threats at the time they were posted because James had no access to his social media accounts.
The petition said LSUPD did not investigate the validity of the posts, but instead had an arrest warrant signed based on screenshots of the posts used as the only evidence.
The Reveille contacted LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard for a statement on behalf of the University and LSUPD. Ballard said LSU does not comment on pending litigation.
Following James’ arrest, an investigation was conducted by the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office, which cleared James of all charges.
District Attorney Hillar C. Moore wrote a letter in November formally denying James’ prosecution and deeming him factually innocent. A copy of Moore's letter was filed with the lawsuit,
“It is clear from the evidence that Evan James did not make the unlawful communication and he could not have initiated the communication through others,” Moore said in the letter.
James was admitted to the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University to student radiology but was dismissed in July 2019 due to LSU's negligence, according to the lawsuit.
*An earlier version of this story incorrectly described Evan James as an LSU student. James was never a University student. This correction has since been made.