Today

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.