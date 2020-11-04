Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 06:23:19 AM Sunset: 05:13:02 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: NE @ 8mph UV Index: 5 Moderate

Friday Night

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.