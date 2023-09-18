LSU's Student Senate will consider a resolution Wednesday urging the university to limit public displays in Free Speech Alley to only students, faculty, staff and registered student organizations.
Non-LSU affiliates — those who are neither enrolled in nor employed by the university — can gain approval to have a public display in Free Speech Alley, located in front the Student Union, if they first get written approval from the leaders of a registered student organization.
Public displays include "public speeches, tabling, holding signs, and large rallies," according to the resolution.
Non-LSU-affiliated representatives would have to wear tags that clearly display their organization and name.
The resolution passed Monday through the legislative committee on campus affairs and sustainability with a vote of seven in favor, one against and three abstaining.
The resolution, proposed by student Sens. Cartie Whitelaw and Lailah Williams, aims to “reduce the harassment LSU students, LSU staff and LSU faculty receive from NON-LSU affiliates that perform public display in Free Speech Alley," Whitelaw said..
The senators feel this maintains the "original integrity" of free speech, "as this resolution urges not to regulate, filter, or limit any persons form of public display within Free Speech Alley."